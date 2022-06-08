Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jury will decide tomorrow if four men murdered teenager Kimani Martin

By Adam SmithCrimePublished:

A jury will decide the whether four men are guilty of teenager murdering teenager Kimani Martin who was shot dead in a taxi in Tividale.

Kimani Martin was shot dead last year
Kimani Martin was shot dead last year

Justice Melbourne Inman will conclude summing up the case tomorrow (Thursday) morning and then send the jury out to consider the verdicts.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 22, both of no fixed address but who previously lived in Sandwell, along with Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, and Atif Khan, 25, from Park Lane, Tipton, are charged with murder.

All deny the charges.

However, Campbell admitted manslaughter mid-trial telling the jury he was the one who fired a shotgun at Martin, aged 18, on Dudley Road East in June last year.

Justice Inman instructed the jury to decide whether Campbell is guilty of murder or manslaughter before deliberating on the other three men's guilt at Birmingham Crown Court.

Crime
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News