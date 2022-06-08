Jury will decide tomorrow if four men murdered teenager Kimani Martin

Kimani Martin was shot dead last year

Justice Melbourne Inman will conclude summing up the case tomorrow (Thursday) morning and then send the jury out to consider the verdicts.

Kisharne Campbell, 23, and Usman Amjad, 22, both of no fixed address but who previously lived in Sandwell, along with Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, and Atif Khan, 25, from Park Lane, Tipton, are charged with murder.

All deny the charges.

However, Campbell admitted manslaughter mid-trial telling the jury he was the one who fired a shotgun at Martin, aged 18, on Dudley Road East in June last year.