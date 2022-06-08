Black Country man abandoned heavily-pregnant girlfriend after crashing new car

Wolverhampton Crown Court

The chase on roads in Brierley Hill near Dudley on December 23 last year came to an end when Aaron Nash crashed his newly-bought BMW after losing control of it near his home.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Edward Soulsby said Nash, 28, then fled the scene on foot, leaving behind his 38-weeks pregnant girlfriend to face the officers on her own. The pair and the unborn baby were unhurt.

A video recording of the incident was played at his sentencing hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.

The car was filmed being chased in streets near Merry Hill and along The Boulevard to Hawbush Road. It was shown overtaking a line of cars, driving through a red light and over a narrow bridge on wet roads.

"The defendant was disqualified from the road in October 2020 for 18 months. He was seen driving a black BMW he had recently purchased on December 23, 2021 at about 9.30pm.

"The police said when he realised he had been seen he made off at speeds of up to 70mph during which he drove along the wrong side on the road, the wrong way round an island.

"He had his pregnant girlfriend with him.

"She had to be taken to hospital as a result. Fortunately both her and the baby were fine.

"He fled the scene and was caught nearby," Mr Soulsby said.

He said the defendant, who arrived at court on crutches, had suffered a broken toe when a stone slab fell on his foot in February.

He added that Nash, of Hawbush Road, Brierley Hill, was sentenced to a suspended 18-month term for drug driving in September 2020 and had been banned from driving.

Nash admitted the latest offences at a previous hearing.

Mitigating barrister Mr Carl Templar-Vasey, asked the court to defer sentence as his client was due to receive further medical treatment due to complications with his injured foot.

But sentencing him Mr Recorder Benjamin Nicholls told Nash: "Cases that include police chases require immediate custody, but as I'm someone who also has mobility issues, I understand your situation and I don't think you would cope being on crutches in prison."

For driving while disqualified and dangerous driving he sentenced him to 14 months, suspended for two years, concurrent with requirements to attend 25 rehabilitation activity days and attend the thinking skills programme for 19 sessions.

There was no separate penalty for having no insurance.