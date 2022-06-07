Police release images of suspects after man set on fire at Dudley petrol station

Left, image of suspect Stephen Burden released by police. Right; the other man police want to speak to.

The incident took place at around 7pm on Thursday, June 2, as the victim was sitting in a car on the forecourt of Texaco service station on Himley Road, Brierley Hill.

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Suspect Stephen Burden

Police have released images of two men and emphasised that they should not be approached, and anyone who sees them should contact police immediately.

Detectives want to speak to Stephen Burden, aged 30 who is wanted in connection with the incident.

Burden, who has links to Wednesbury, is pictured on CCTV wearing a Nike Air sweatshirt.

A second man is also sought in connection with the attack. He is pictured wearing a blue Adidas sweatshirt.

Second Suspect

Detective Inspector Jackie Nicholson, from force CID, said: "We urgently need to speak to both these men and I would like to appeal to them directly to make contact as soon as possible.

"We have trawled CCTV in the area, spoken to a number of witnesses and our enquiries are ongoing.

"If anyone has any information about where Burden may be, or has any information on the second suspect, please contact us as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Live Chat via west-midlands.police.uk quoting crime reference 20/518813/22.