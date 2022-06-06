Notification Settings

Three men and three youths plead not guilty to murder over shooting of 'gummy twin'

By Thomas ParkesStourbridgeCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Three men and three youths have pleaded not guilty to murder after a man was fatally shot at a house in the Black Country.

Caslon Crescent, in Stourbridge, where John Jones died
John Jones, known as one of the ‘gummy twins’, was shot and killed at the scene on Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge, on February 25 whilst another person was stabbed.

Now the men and the youths (two aged 16 and one aged 15), who cannot be named for legal reasons, have entered their pleas at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

Kevin Waldron, aged 40 and of Leonard Road in Wollaston, Ravi Talware, aged 31 and of no fixed address, and Scott Garrington, 51 and from Bridgnorth Road in Wollaston, all pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, perverting the course of justice, possessing a firearm and having an article with a blade or point.

The three youths all pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted murder, possessing a firearm and having an article with a blade or point.

A trial date has been provisionally set for February 13 next year.

