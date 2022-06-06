Reopening of Shifnal's police base is welcomed

PCSO Sam Newbrook, Shifnal Mayor Roger Cox, PCC John Campion and PCSO Steven Breese

Speaking at the opening of the West Mercia Police base, which is situated at the Shifnal Community Hub and town council offices, Councillor Roger Cox said a visible working police presence in the town would give people living there greater reassurance and confidence in the force.

Shifnal has not had a proper police base since 2013 when officers operated from the same venue. It was earmarked for closure because of budget cuts which saw a raft of closures of community policing bases, and has since been operated as a community hub.

Although the police operated for a short time out of the town's library it was closed in 2019 as the venue was found to be unsuitable.

Speaking at the opening, Mr Cox said: "It has been quite a long road to get this far and it hasn't all been plain sailing, but it is a good example of agencies working together for the good of the community at large.

"It's not just a case of finding a venue and moving the police in, it has to be suitable, fully accessible for all citizens of the town and suitable for the police to work out of. We have spent some money refurbishing rooms to help make this happen.

"As a town council we already have a good relationship with the police through them attending meetings and reporting back to us and it is good that we will be sharing this facility which will enable us to work even closer with them.

"It will also provide a visible presence for the people of Shifnal and whilst it won't operate 24/7, at most times of the day there will be an officer available or at least a point of contact for them to report issues and make officers aware of what is going on face-to-face."

West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: "I know just how important police presence is to communities. It boosts confidence with the public, knowing they have officers there if they need them. Understanding how much this means, I was pleased to work with Shifnal Town Council in order to secure the policing base.