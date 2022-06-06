Notification Settings

Man left with 'nasty' head and face injuries after Darlaston robbery

By Nathan Rowe

A man in his 40s suffered "nasty head and face injuries" during a robbery in Walsall in which his wallet was stolen.

St Lawrence Way, Darlaston. Photo: Google.
The victim was targeted on St Lawrence Way, Darlaston, at around 1.40am on Tuesday, May 10.

He had just used a nearby cashpoint before the robbery took place, in which his wallet was stolen.

Following the incident, the man was checked out at hospital and has since been discharged.

Police enquiries are continuing after CCTV footage from the area was examined.

A spokesman for Walsall Police has urged anyone with information which could help with investigations to come forward.

He said: "We're looking for witnesses after we were called by ambulance colleagues to the victim, who had suffered nasty head and facial injuries, at around 1.40am on Tuesday, 10 May.

"We understand the man in his 40s had used the nearby cashpoint and his wallet had been stolen.

"Thankfully after being checked out at hospital he was discharged.

"We've been trawling CCTV as enquiries continue.

"Message us via Live Chat or call 101, quoting 20/448456/22."

