Person arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle after Bewdley shop raid

By Thomas ParkesBewdleyCrimePublished:

A person has been arrested in connection with an incident where cigarettes were stolen from a shop in Bewdley.

The BMW vehicle. Photo: West Midlands Police's traffic unit
Police said the crime was linked to a suspected stolen BMW 240i and the vehicle was pursued into Halesowen.

West Midlands Police's traffic unit said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.

