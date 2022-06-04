Person arrested after police pursuit of stolen vehicle after Bewdley shop raid

Police said the crime was linked to a suspected stolen BMW 240i and the vehicle was pursued into Halesowen.
West Midlands Police's traffic unit said one person had been arrested in connection with the incident on Saturday.
The occupants of this stolen BMW 240i committed a cigarette burglary at a shop in Bewdley before being pursued by @OPUWorcs back to our force area where we then pursued it to Halesowen. One of them was arrested following a foot chase & plenty of forensics were left by the others. pic.twitter.com/aYFtOOHi3J— WMP Traffic (@Trafficwmp) June 4, 2022