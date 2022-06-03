New homes scheme revealed for crime-ridden Dudley pub site

The Fiddlers Arms, Lower Gornal

The force has backed a new scheme for nine homes at the site of The Fiddlers Arms on Straits Road, Lower Gornal, which closed down five years ago.

It will see the demolition of the crime-ridden derelict pub – which suffered an arson attack in June last year – and nine homes complete with two-car driveways built in its place.

It comes after previous schemes at the site have either been rejected or withdrawn.

In a letter to planners at Dudley Council, West Midlands Police's crime reduction unit said it supported the plans.

"The Fiddlers Arms, since closing, has been a source of anti-social behaviour, and building nine new dwellings will put a stop to the ongoing ASB at this location," the submission said.

Police said that in the year to July 2021, there had been 151 cases of ASB reported in the area as well as 104 vehicle crimes, 56 burglaries and more than 500 violent crimes.

A design and access statement accompanying the plans said the development will consist of one four-bedroom detached home and eight three-bedroom semi-detached properties.

It concludes: "The demolition of the existing building and the development of this vacant site will be a benefit to the immediate neighbouring properties, and the wider street scene as a whole.

"All parties hope that this attractive scheme will be helped to move forward and be implemented.

"The development shall be in line with the Government's push to provide affordable housing – potentially for first-time buyers."

A previous scheme for 12 homes, submitted in December 2020, led to a string of objections from people wanting it to be redeveloped as a pub or a restaurant.

They included one from Gornal councillor David Stanley, who said the pub had played a key role in the local community over the years.