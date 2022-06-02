West Midlands Police Road Traffic Unit tweeted details about the Jubilee Bank Holiday chase.
The unit tweeted: "We saw this Ford Fiesta ST in Rowley Regis a short time after it was stolen in a keyless theft.
"Both occupants were arrested following a pursuit and some garden hopping. If you have a similar car please consider adding extra security."
Meanwhile in Staffordshire officers stopped a "lazy" lorry driver who had not secured concrete in a skip.
Staffs Police Road Policing Unit said: "No one wants a lump of concrete through their windscreen!!
"Pure lazyness of this driver who felt it was to much effort to sheet the load. We obviously made him do it (took 2 minutes) and gave him a ticket for his troubles. These cause serious accidents!"