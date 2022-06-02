Caught on camera

West Midlands Police Road Traffic Unit tweeted details about the Jubilee Bank Holiday chase.

The unit tweeted: "We saw this Ford Fiesta ST in Rowley Regis a short time after it was stolen in a keyless theft.

"Both occupants were arrested following a pursuit and some garden hopping. If you have a similar car please consider adding extra security."

Police with the arrested man

Meanwhile in Staffordshire officers stopped a "lazy" lorry driver who had not secured concrete in a skip.

Dangerous load in Staffordshire

Staffs Police Road Policing Unit said: "No one wants a lump of concrete through their windscreen!!