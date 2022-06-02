Notification Settings

Police officers hedge hop to stop Rowley Regis car thieves

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police officers jumped over hedges to capture two car thieves in Rowley Regis.

Caught on camera
West Midlands Police Road Traffic Unit tweeted details about the Jubilee Bank Holiday chase.

The unit tweeted: "We saw this Ford Fiesta ST in Rowley Regis a short time after it was stolen in a keyless theft.

"Both occupants were arrested following a pursuit and some garden hopping. If you have a similar car please consider adding extra security."

Police with the arrested man

Meanwhile in Staffordshire officers stopped a "lazy" lorry driver who had not secured concrete in a skip.

Dangerous load in Staffordshire

Staffs Police Road Policing Unit said: "No one wants a lump of concrete through their windscreen!!

"Pure lazyness of this driver who felt it was to much effort to sheet the load. We obviously made him do it (took 2 minutes) and gave him a ticket for his troubles. These cause serious accidents!"

