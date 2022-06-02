Man jailed for attacking his own father near Stourbridge

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Dean Coates pleaded guilty to a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to his father Dennis on August 25 at premises, in High Street, Lye near Stourbridge last year.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court which heard that the 38-year-old, of no fixed abode, actions were a result of a combination being drunk, a history of violence and the impact of a traumatic brain injury he suffered eight years ago.

Sentencing him Judge Simon Ward said: "It is difficult to understand why you did it. I don't suppose you know why you did it. The doctors and professionals who carried out an assessment have come to the conclusion that there were three things.

"Firstly, there was a history of violence in your personality, secondly you were intoxicated and thirdly, the brain injury you suffered in 2014. You have become less able to check yourself if you feel angry.

"These three things combined make you more likely to react to whatever the trigger was.

"You caused your father very serious injuries. You cut his stomach open. Luckily none of his internal organs were nicked. It must have been terrifying for your father."

Judge Ward said the victim had recovered well following surgery despite his ordeal and had written to the court to request that his son be dealt with leniently.

Mr Robert Tolhurt, defending, said Coates had been on alcohol detox while on prison remand and was making efforts to improve his education. He said as a result he was now helping other inmates with literacy.

"He accepts that he has done wrong and must be sentenced. In my submission that is a sign of a man who has made progress. In the past he did not have the opportunity to lead a normal life," Mr Tolhurst added.

"I hope that you will be able to resume a safe relationship with your father. I hope the things you have said you'll do will come to fruition and that I do not see you again," the judge said.

"He asked me to be as lenient as I can which I will do. I was going to to pass an extended jail sentence, but having listened to Mr Tolhurst it would not be right to do that," he added.

For wounding Coates was jailed for 40 months. He must serve half before being released on licence. The judge also ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the knife.