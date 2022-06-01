Wolverhampton: Murder accused teen remains in custody - as second 16-year-old is released under police probe

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart, 15, was stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

This morning a16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court charged with his murder.

Judge David Farrer QC told him: "Your case has been dealt with in Birmingham and not Wolverhampton because of your age. It is important to deal with the matter as soon as possible.

"At the present time because of the backlogs caused by the pandemic there is real pressure on the courts."

There was no application for bail.

The judge adjourned the case and remanded the defendant in youth detention until June 8 when the case is due to be heard in Wolverhampton.