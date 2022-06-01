Notification Settings

Wolverhampton: Murder accused teen remains in custody - as second 16-year-old is released under police probe

By Deborah Hardiman

A 16-year-old has appeared before a crown court judge charged with the murder of a Wolverhampton schoolboy - as a second youth has been released by police.

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart, 15, was stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

This morning a16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Birmingham Crown Court charged with his murder.

Judge David Farrer QC told him: "Your case has been dealt with in Birmingham and not Wolverhampton because of your age. It is important to deal with the matter as soon as possible.

"At the present time because of the backlogs caused by the pandemic there is real pressure on the courts."

There was no application for bail.

The judge adjourned the case and remanded the defendant in youth detention until June 8 when the case is due to be heard in Wolverhampton.

Meanwhile, West Midlands Police said a second teenager, also aged 16, who was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murdering Zane has been "released under investigation" in relation to the matter.

