Teen released under police investigation in Wolverhampton murder probe

By Deborah HardimanPendefordCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A 16-year-old arrested on suspicion of murdering a schoolboy in Wolverhampton has been released by police while the investigation continues.

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart, 15, was stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

Yesterday a 16-year-old appeared before magistrates charged with his murder while a second teenager, also aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, West Midlands Police has today said the second youth has been "released under investigation" in relation to the matter.

Meanwhile the youth charged with Zane's murder is due to appear before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning. He cannot be named for legal reasons.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

