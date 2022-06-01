Teen released under police investigation in Wolverhampton murder probe

Zane Smart, 15, was stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.
Yesterday a 16-year-old appeared before magistrates charged with his murder while a second teenager, also aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of murder.
However, West Midlands Police has today said the second youth has been "released under investigation" in relation to the matter.
Meanwhile the youth charged with Zane's murder is due to appear before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning. He cannot be named for legal reasons.