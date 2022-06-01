Teen released under police investigation in Wolverhampton murder probe

Zane Smart has been identified as the victim

Zane Smart, 15, was stabbed in The Haymarket area of Pendeford, in Wolverhampton, at about 3.40pm on Friday.

Yesterday a 16-year-old appeared before magistrates charged with his murder while a second teenager, also aged 16, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

However, West Midlands Police has today said the second youth has been "released under investigation" in relation to the matter.