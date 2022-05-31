Woman who preyed on vulnerable people for their savings jailed

Jailed: Jacqueline Ashberry

Jacqueline Ashberry, 61, of James Road in Kidderminster, was sentenced to 35 months in prison for fraud by abuse of position at Worcester Crown Court.

Ashberry became an unofficial carer for the elderly victim, a friend of 25 years, during which time she controlled her finances and defrauded her of her life savings.

​The fraud was eventually discovered by the victim’s sons and reported to the police in April 2019, when the victim was 88-years-old.

Their suspicions stemmed from discovering that Ashberry had recently been charged with theft and fraud against another elderly person in 2019, for which she received a two year suspended prison sentence.

​Detective Constable James Green, officer in charge of the case for West Mercia Police, said "Jacqueline Ashberry has a history of preying on vulnerable victims, causing huge financial losses and much distress to both them and their families.

​"We are delighted with the significant custodial sentence, which will prevent her from causing harm to other vulnerable members of the community.

​We take all reports of financial abuse and fraud very seriously and ensure that offenders are brought to justice.”