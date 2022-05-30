Notification Settings

Three people charged with drink driving in Stafford after roadside tests

Two men and one woman have been charged with drink driving offences after officers conducted separate roadside breath tests in Stafford.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/08/21 .Generic police pics for future stories......
A 48-year-old woman was stopped by officers on Friars Terrace on Wednesday, May 25.

A 29-year-old man was pulled over on Newport Road on Monday, May 23.

They were each arrested following positive roadside breath tests and subsequently charged.

Charlotte McWilliam, aged 48, of Friars Terrace, Stafford and Anthony Wilson, aged 29, of New Street, Stafford, were each charged with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the legal alcohol limit.

Both were released on conditional police bail ahead of an appearance due at Cannock Magistrates Court on June 10.

