Zane Smart

Zane died on Friday afternoon from a stab wound to his chest in Pendeford.

Members of his family say they have been left heartbroken and devastated with grief at the loss of the 15-year-old. Zane who they said was “much loved by us all”.

A 16-year-old, who can not be named for legal reasons, will appear before magistrates in Wolverhampton on Tuesday .

In a statement released by West Midlands Police family members say: “Words cannot describe the unbearable loss we feel as Zane’s family. He was a brother, a son, a grandson, a nephew who was loved deeply.

"The world keeps turning but for us it has stopped still, we are held in a nightmare from the moment he lost his life to yet more knife crime.

“We want him to be remembered as the funny, loving boy he truly was, with an infectious dimpled smile that lit up any room. Zane you are the kindest soul, and we love you deeply. We will never stop loving you and being in your corner, our boy.

“As a family we urge anyone who saw or heard anything, if you have Snapchats or videos, send them anonymously to the police, please help us make sure another life is not lost. Your help now could perhaps protect your own loved ones but will certainly bring justice to our boy.”

Officers investigating the death say Zane was part of a group of a people standing outside Pendeford Fish Bar, The Haymarket at about 3.40pm on Friday.

"We still need to identify everyone who was there so that we can speak to them about what happened. If you can help, please get in contact with us as soon as possible.

"We know that a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat. The video is vital to our investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let us know which accounts it was shared by.

"Our specialist family liaisons officers continue to support Zane’s family through their most unimaginable nightmare."

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has now been charged with murder and will appear before Wolverhampton magistrates tomorrow .

A 46-year-old woman who police arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released pending further enquiries.