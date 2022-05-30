Rapper admits shooting dead teenager in Tividale

Kimani Martin, 18, was shot dead in Tividale

Sobbing on the stand at Birmingham Crown Court, Campbell admitted pulling the trigger delivering the fatal shot after previously claiming there was "a fifth person" in the car with him.

Campbell, an aspiring rapper who regularly uploaded videos to YouTube, had been accused of threatening other defendants "to keep their mouth shut" but finally admitted being the gunman.

The 23-year-old even reenacted the moment he loaded the shotgun before firing on the taxi and killing Martin, 18, who had stolen his distinctive "K" medallion he was often seeing showing off in his video.

The admission of guilt shocked barristers, detectives and family members of the victim in the public gallery. It is very rare for a defendant to admit guilt whilst giving evidence in their own defence.

Kisharne Campbell, and Usman Amjad, 22, both of no fixed address, along with Luke Adams, 20, from Walsall, and Atif Khan, 25, from Tipton, were all in the car and are charged with murder. All deny the charges.

Today, jurors were shown the moment the Golf driven by the defendants spotted the taxi with the victim and two associates in.

The Golf immediately spun round and gave chase.

Inside the car, Luke Adams was in the back seat and told jurors he was "shocked and surprised" Campbell fired the shotgun at the taxi.

Earlier in the day he and Campbell had been kidnapped and robbed by those in the taxi.

He said: "I did not think we would find them. If we did I just thought we would get the stuff back."

Adams claims he cannot remember what was said in calls to Tipton's 1-2-1 Cars before and after the shooting. And claimed two of the calls might have been "pocket dials".

Reliving the moments after the shooting, Adams said: "It was a lot to process. I was not hearing what was said in the car. I was just frozen, thinking things in my own head.

"I thought the three in the taxi had escaped. I thought at least no-one had been hurt in the shooting because I thought they had got away.

"I was worried I was going to be in trouble but I did not confront him about it."

After repeatedly answering questions "I don't remember" Adams looked at the jury and said: "I don't want to say anything that I don't remember, I've tried to remember but I can't."