Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police continue to question teen after 15-year-old is stabbed to death in Wolverhampton

By David StubbingsPendefordCrimePublished:

A teenage boy arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody this morning as police continue to question him over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old in a Wolverhampton suburb.

The boy was stabbed on Friday afternoon and died shortly afterwards
The boy was stabbed on Friday afternoon and died shortly afterwards

Reports of an injured child near a canal bridge over the Shropshire Union Canal at Reapers Walk, Pendeford, came through just before 4.15pm on Friday. However, nothing could be done to save him.

West Midlands Police arrested a 16-year-old boy and 46-year-old woman, both from Wolverhampton, in connection with the death.

On Monday morning the force issued an updated about the teenager who had been detained on suspicion of murder.

"A 16-year-old boy remains in custody this morning after a magistrate granted more time for detectives to question him over the death of a 15-year-old boy in Pendeford, Wolverhampton on Friday," a statement said.

"Updates will follow as soon as we have them."

The woman, who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released pending further enquiries.

Officers believe a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat and are appealing for it to be sent to them.

In an appeal launched over the weekend, a police spokesperson said: "We also believe that a video showing some of the incident was posted on Snapchat. The video is vital to our investigation and we’re appealing for anyone with a copy of it to send it in, or let us know which accounts it was shared by.

"Our thoughts remain with the boy’s family and friends whose lives have been forever changed.

"If you have a copy of the video, and need to send it to us you should email the investigation team directly on homicide_t5@westmidlands.police.uk."

Anybody else with information is urged to contact West Midlands Police and quote reference number 2838 of May 27, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Crime
News
Pendeford
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Digital Content Editor@DStubbings14

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News