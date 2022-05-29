Police release video of suspect after woman has scooter robbed at knifepoint

The man police want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police

The incident took place in Evans Street, Whitmore Reans, at about 1.30am on March 20.

Police have now released footage of the incident and are appealing for information on the identity of the male robber.

#APPEAL | We're investigating after a woman was robbed of a scooter in Evans Street, #WhitmoreReans, #Wolverhampton, and want to speak to this man.



The woman was threatened with a knife and punched before the scooter was taken at 1.30am on Sunday, 17 March. pic.twitter.com/Bmd3v2pwK3 — Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) May 27, 2022

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "If you can tell us who he is, please message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation 20/300251/22, or call 101.