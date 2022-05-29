Notification Settings

Police release video of suspect after woman has scooter robbed at knifepoint

By Eleanor Lawson

New footage of a robbery has emerged after a woman was threatened with a knife and punched as she was robbed of a scooter in Wolverhampton.

The man police want to speak to. Photo: West Midlands Police
The incident took place in Evans Street, Whitmore Reans, at about 1.30am on March 20.

Police have now released footage of the incident and are appealing for information on the identity of the male robber.

A spokesperson for Wolverhampton Police said: "If you can tell us who he is, please message us via Live Chat at west-midlands.police.uk, quoting investigation 20/300251/22, or call 101.

"To pass on information without giving your details, give charity Crimestoppers a call on 0800 555 111 and tell them what you know, while staying 100 per cent anonymous."

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

