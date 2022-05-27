Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolverhampton councillors urge authorities to crackdown on graffiti

By Eleanor LawsonWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Comments

Wolverhampton councillors in Finchfield and Castlecroft are calling for the police to take action, after a spate of graffiti incidents in the area.

Councillor Ellis Turrell with some of the graffiti
Councillor Ellis Turrell with some of the graffiti

Graffiti tags have been sprayed on telecoms infrastructure, bins and bus shelters on several roads in the area, as well as the wall of The Westacres pub in Finchfield and in the Smestow Valley Nature Reserve.

The tags are feared to be a sign of gang activity in the area.

Now Tettenhall Wightwick councillor Ellis Turrell, together with his ward colleagues Wendy Thompson and Jonathan Crofts, has urged local police officers and Wolverhampton Council to step in and remove the graffiti, as well as attempt to identify the culprits.

He is also asking anybody who may know who the graffiti tags are associated with to contact the police on 101.

Councillor Turrell said: “Unfortunately we have seen a spate of graffiti incidences in the Finchfield and Castlecroft areas, mainly on telecoms boxes and bus shelters but also, sadly, on the old Compton Halt platform in the Smestow Valley Nature Reserve.

"I have spoken to council staff and also raised it with the local neighbourhood police, who should be working to identify who the graffiti tags belong to. This may be a low-level crime, but it is time that the authorities cracked down on it.

“It is detrimental to the local area, and ultimately the taxpayer foots the bill for cleaning it up. So if anybody has any information about who these graffiti tags are linked to, or if they see anybody spraying graffiti, I would encourage them to contact the police on 101."

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News