Sons of man stripped naked and beaten to death hope killers never forget what they did

Carl Woodall was left for dead with 141 injuries

Luke and Ryan Woodall were speaking after three men were found guilty of killing their 44-year-old father, Carl, in the early hours of June 28 last year.

Carl Woodall was stripped naked before being beaten up and left for dead with more than 141 injuries by his attackers at the Waterside Industrial Estate off Doulton Road, in Rowley Regis, in a brutal attack that was described as "deplorable" by police.

On Wednesday Mark Campbell and Simmion Goldbourne, who blamed each other for the brutal killing, were both found guilty of his murder while a third man, James McGhee, was convicted of manslaughter.

James McGhee, Mark Campbell, Simmion Goldbourne

Speaking to the Express & Star after the verdicts two of Mr Woodall’s children Luke and Ryan said the family was relieved that the jury had returned guilty verdicts.

Luke Woodall, 25, of Netherton, said: “I’m still in a state of disbelief that we got the verdicts that we were hoping for. This means these people cannot harm any other humans the way the harmed our dad. What they did to him was indescribable.

“He was such as quiet man and for him to be treated that way was horrible.

“Whatever sentence they get is never going to bring him back and will be the best that we can hope for.”

Ryan Woodall, 22, of Dudley, who discovered his father’s body added: “I will never be able to hold or see my dad again. I am feeling a whole range of emotions, anger, upset and frustration. I hope they will never get the sight of what they did out of their heads.”

The three killers were seen arriving at the unit around 1.16am on June 28 last year.

West Midlands Police said Mr Woodall had been stripped naked and beaten to death in a sustained attack by Campbell and Goldbourne, who used at least three weapons.

The force said a pathologist identified over 140 separate injuries, including a traumatic brain injury which would have contributed to his death and believe that the victim was conscious during part of the attack due to the defensive nature of some injuries. Police said Mr Woodall was first attacked in his caravan, where he lived and taken

At around 4.13am, nearly three hours after arriving, Campbell and Goldbourne emerged from the unit carrying a bag and a box and ran back to McGhee who had been waiting for them in a car.

Police said Mr Woodall was first attacked in the caravan he lived in at the unit before being taken inside and beaten to death.

Police at the scene of the murder last year. Photo: SnapperSK

Campbell, who met Mr Woodall's stepsons in prison in 2018 and made contact with one of them in June 2021, returned to his home in Nottingham after the attack. Phone contact then stopped between them.

CCTV showed Campbell returned to his girlfriend's flat in Nottingham, driven by McGhee who was seen with a large amount of cash when re-fuelling his car and buying snacks at a local garage. He took a large bloodstained crowbar back home with him which we later recovered from his garden.

Officers also discovered a knife and machete stained with Mr Woodall's blood after the attack, and found that an untidy search of his unit had been carried out.

When the car - a Nissan Qashqai - was recovered Carl’s blood stains were found in the front passenger and rear seat.

Goldbourne returned to work and CCTV showed that he dumped a bag in a skip. Following a search there, clothing was recovered. He later accepted that this was the clothing he’d worn at the time of the offence.

Campbell, Goldbourne and McGhee, all of Nottingham denied murdering the father-of-five, but the jury did not believe Campbell and Goldbourne.

After their conviction, Mr Woodall's family also released a statement in which they said: "Carl was a quiet, hard-working man who loved his family and children. He kept himself to himself and did not deserve to die in such horrific circumstances.

"Carl’s family and friends are heartbroken about what has happened to such a kind, caring person. His life has been needlessly taken away from everyone who loves him. We will never know why Carl was targeted in such a senseless way. He will always be in our hearts and will forever be missed."

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said Mr Woodall died in "horrific circumstances".

Mr Woodall was brutally attacked and left for dead. Photo: SnapperSK

“My thoughts are with Carl’s family. He died in horrific circumstances and I cannot imagine how painful their loss is," she said.

“We do not fully understand why Carl was killed but his death was senseless and the level violence used against him is deplorable.

“Carl was a quiet and well-liked man, he had five children, three of which are very young. He did nothing to deserve what happened to him on that dreadful day.

“I hope the outcome at court today offers some solace to Carl’s family. My thoughts remain with them.”

Mark Campbell, aged 39, from Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham was found guilty of murder, as was 28-year-old Simmion Goldbourne, from Glamis Road, Nottingham. James McGhee, 28, from Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham was found guilty of manslaughter.