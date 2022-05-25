Walsall man jailed for attempting to rob motorcyclist at knifepoint

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Hamzah Hussain, of Walsall, accosted the rider before hitting and kicking him near the Essar garage, in Ablewell Street, on May 6, 2020. When he was arrested officers caught him with cocaine for personal use.

He was sentenced at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday(24)after previously pleading guilty of attempted robbery, possession of a bladed article and possession of cocaine relating to the incident.

Mr Edward Soulsby, prosecuting barrister, said Hussain's actions were captured on closed circuit television.

Sentencing him Mr Recorder Anthony Warner told the defendant that his situation underlies the reason police forces were urging members of the public not to carry knives.

He said Hussain had used "a shod foot" and "the victim's helmet against him as a weapon" during the "protracted attack" .

"Putting the victim against the wall and taking him to the ground which must have been frightening," the judge added.

He said there was a stand-off between Hussain, now 24, and the officers when he was arrested.

"It looks as though you tried to dispose of it (the weapon) by trying to throw it away. The police came and you had to be restrained by the use of spray because you would not comply when asked by the officers so you were arrested".

The also court heard that Hussain had also pleaded guilty to possession of a knuckleduster in March the same year relating to a family dispute over an arranged marriage which subsequently did not go ahead.

"There were tensions and you did not conduct yourself in the best way. There was a marriage to be arranged and in the end it did not occur.

"On the other hand I have heard that the death of your father in 2021 had a profound effect on you. You are now the head of your family. More importantly you have not committed any more offences."

The recorder added that the case had been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hussain, of Reedswood Lane, Birchills, was jailed for a total of three years and one month for the offences. He must serve up to half before being released on licence.