Police release images of man after attempt to touch teenage girl in Wolverhampton

A girl noticed a man following her into Molineux Alley on March 7.
It is believed a man tried to touch her, but she managed to get away and report the incident.
#APPEAL | We want to speak to this man after someone tried to touch a teenage girl in Molineux Alley, #Wolves on 7 March.— Wolverhampton Police (@WolvesPolice) May 25, 2022
A spokesman Wolverhampton Police said: "We want to speak to this man after someone tried to touch a teenage girl in Molineux Alley, Wolverhampton, on 7 March.
"If you have any information please drop us a message via Live Chat on our website
"Please quote crime number 20/280206/22."