Police release images of man after attempt to touch teenage girl in Wolverhampton

By Nathan Rowe

Police are hunting a man after an attempt to touch a teenage girl in Wolverhampton.

Police want to speak to this man
A girl noticed a man following her into Molineux Alley on March 7.

It is believed a man tried to touch her, but she managed to get away and report the incident.

A spokesman Wolverhampton Police said: "We want to speak to this man after someone tried to touch a teenage girl in Molineux Alley, Wolverhampton, on 7 March.

"The girl noticed a man follow her into the alleyway.

"He tried to touch her, but she managed to get away and report what happened.

"If you have any information please drop us a message via Live Chat on our website

"Please quote crime number 20/280206/22."

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

