Men jailed after drug farms found a homes in Telford and Wolverhampton

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 15/01/2021 - Shrewsbury Justice Centre / Shrewsbury Crown Court - GV 2021..

Elton Allaraj, 26, Virion Allaraj, 24, and Kevin Bajrami, 20, were sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court today.

An investigation by the Regional Organised Crime Unit led to two properties being searched in Wolverhampton and Telford in November last year

Virion Allaraj was arrested at the property in Wolverhampton with Elton Allaraj and Bajrami arrested in Telford later the same day.

All three were charged with producing class B drugs and pleaded guilty.

Elton Allaraj of Fieldfare Way, Telford was sentenced to 24 months, Virion Allaraj, 24, of Bembridge, Telford was sentenced to 20 months and Bajrami, also of Bembridge, Telford was sentenced to 14 months.

Detective Constable Shaun Biddulph said: “This is another strong message that we will not tolerate anyone who tries to infect our communities with drugs.

“Our work to keep drugs out of society is always ongoing and this is the latest in a number of sentences that proves our commitment to tackling drug crime.

“Anyone with any concerns about drugs is urged to please get in touch."

Anyone with any concerns can call 101 or visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/.

Always dial 999 in an emergency.