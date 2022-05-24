Notification Settings

Stourbridge shooting suspect appears before magistrates

By Deborah Hardiman
Stourbridge
Crime

A man has appeared in court charged with the alleged murder of a man shot at his Stourbridge home.

The scene at Caslon Crescent
Scott Garrington, 51, from Wollaston, appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates today charged with an offence each of murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice relating to the death of John Jones on February 25.

The case relates to an alleged shooting and stabbing incident, in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge.

Garrington, of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, was remanded in custody until Thursday when he will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.

Five other men previously charged in connection with the death will appear at the crown court on June 6.

Deborah Hardiman

