Stourbridge shooting suspect appears before magistrates

The scene at Caslon Crescent

Scott Garrington, 51, from Wollaston, appeared before Wolverhampton magistrates today charged with an offence each of murder, attempted murder and perverting the course of justice relating to the death of John Jones on February 25.

The case relates to an alleged shooting and stabbing incident, in Caslon Crescent, Stourbridge.

Garrington, of Bridgnorth Road, Wollaston, was remanded in custody until Thursday when he will appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court for a preliminary hearing.