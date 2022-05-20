Wolverhampton Crown Court

Luke Hill, 26, of Brockhurst Street, Delves, in Walsall, was sentenced for dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to damage and assault by beating relating to an incident, in Newport, Gwent, on July 7 last year.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton on Fridayhe was given a 30-month community order with conditions to carry out 200 unpaid work within 12 months and to attend the Building Better Relationships programme with probation.