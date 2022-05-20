Notification Settings

Walsall man given community sentence for assault and driving dangerously in Wales

By Deborah Hardiman

A man arrested for driving dangerously in Wales has been sentenced to a community order of almost three years.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Luke Hill, 26, of Brockhurst Street, Delves, in Walsall, was sentenced for dangerous driving, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to damage and assault by beating relating to an incident, in Newport, Gwent, on July 7 last year.

At a hearing at Wolverhampton on Fridayhe was given a 30-month community order with conditions to carry out 200 unpaid work within 12 months and to attend the Building Better Relationships programme with probation.

The defendant must also pay £750 costs and £95 victims' surcharge.

Deborah Hardiman

