Three youths arrested over Stafford town centre assault as officers step up patrols

Greengate Street

Police have also used dispersal powers to tackle anti-social behaviour after an 18-year-old man was assaulted outside McDonald's, in Greengate Street, Stafford, on May 13.

Three teenage boys - a 15-year-old from Codsall, a 16-year-old from Billbrook and a 16-year-old from Stafford - were arrested in relation to the assault.

Staffordshire Police said it was also investigating reports that teenagers were responsible for causing damage to slabs on the bandstand in Victoria Park on May 7.

There have also been reports that shop windows were smashed in Gaolgate Street on May 17, and the following day a group of boys were spoken to by officers after they had climbed on top of a building, in Market Square.

Chief Inspector Giles Parsons, commander of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “All of these incidents are being thoroughly investigated. We have also issued a number of Community Protection Notice warnings banning individuals from entering the town centre or behaving in an anti-social manner.

“The increase in these incidents and behaviour involved is concerning, and affecting businesses and people using the town centre. The young people involved are at risk of gaining criminal sanctions which could affect their prospects.