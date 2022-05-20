Rural police launch probe after discovery of deer remains

The remains were discovered, in Woodford Lane, Wombourne, shortly after 8am on Thursday(19).
Staffordshire Police said it's specialist wildlife officers were investigating.
“Rural neighbourhood officers and the force's Rural and Wildlife Crime Unit work tirelessly all year round in rural locations to target wildlife crime and protect rural communities.
“If you think a wildlife crime is being committed then contact us,” the force said.
Anyone with any information should message Staffordshire Police on Facebook or Twitter quoting incident number 121 of 19 May or phone call 101.