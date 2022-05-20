Delivery driver left unable to take disabled father out after adapted vehicle is stolen

The stolen van

The grey Citroën Berlingo, with blacked out windows, was stolen from Peace Close, Cheslyn Hay, at 10.35am on Tuesday, May 3.

The owner of the vehicle, 46-year-old Vanessa Male, not only used it for her work with delivery company Evri, but also to help transport her father, who uses a wheelchair.

Losing the vehicle, which also had Vanessa's dad's blue badge inside when it was stolen, has meant she can't take her father anywhere.

After the theft it went through Cheslyn Hay, down towards Landywood and over the railway bridge towards Gorsey Lane where it was last seen.

It is believed the driver was headed towards the back end of Landywood, travelling towards Bloxwich at high speed.

The car has distinct features including blacked out rear windows, high back arches over the rear tyres and a white rim around fog lights.

Vanessa, who lives in Cheslyn Hay, said: "I was out delivering my parcels and a car must have been following me, a black Seat.

CCTV capure

"He must have seen me go to a house, run to the vehicle and sped off with it.

"He threw my phone out the window as they drove off so it couldn't be tracked.

"My insurance has gone sky high now, and I can't take my dad anywhere, it has been pretty hard.

"It was heartbreaking, all I heard was the tyres screeching as it took off.

"You don’t sleep when something like that happens, and you find yourself watching your back all the time.

"They don’t care, they don’t realise the aftermath of what it creates."