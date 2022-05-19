Notification Settings

Man admits attempting to stab his stepfather in his bed in West Bromwich

By Deborah Hardiman

A man has admitted attempting to stab his stepfather in his bed in West Bromwich.

Wolverhampton Crown Court
Wolverhampton Crown Court

Shane Murphy, 23, pleaded guilty to an offence of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm against Mark Rowley and two offences of making threats to kill on August 27 last year.

The case relates to an incident at a property, in Young Street, West Bromwich.

Murphy was initially charged with attempted murder relating to the same man, but that matter has since been dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Prosecuting barrister Miss Abigail Nixon said: "Those pleas are acceptable. The family have been consulted."

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard that Murphy had previously pleaded not guilty to further offences of attempted murder, assault and criminal damage. At the hearing on Wednesday Miss Nixon said those matters would not be pursued.

Judge Barry Berlin said: "It seems to me that this requires a dangerousness assessment and that needs to happen before sentencing takes place. Whilst it's not attempted murder, it's nonetheless very serious.

"The defendant accepted in his police interview that his intention was to cause him grievous bodily harm in his house, in his bed."

The judged ordered that the attempted murder, assault and criminal damage offences be allowed to lie on file. The case was adjourned until next month for reports.

Murphy, of Young Street, was remanded in custody.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

