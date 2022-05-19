Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Ex-Wyre Forest MP sworn as criminal court recorder

By Deborah HardimanWyre ForestCrimePublished:

The former Labour MP for Wyre Forest has been sworn in as a criminal court judge.

David Lock QC .jpg
David Lock QC .jpg

David Lock QC was officially sworn in as a recorder at a ceremony at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday and until recently was as a deputy high court judge in the Queen’s Bench and Family Divisions.

He was sworn by Mr Justice Richard Jacobs who said: "The sentencing decisions you will have to make will at times be extremely difficult. The work is challenging, incredibly interesting and I am sure that you will enjoy that challenge."

The short ceremony was attended by Resident Judge at Wolverhampton Combined Court Michael Chambers QC, Judge Barry Berlin, Judge Rhona Campbell, Judge John Butterfield QC and court staff.

Mr Recorder Lock's wife Bernadette, a doctor, and refugee guests from Ukraine watched from the public gallery.

He served as Wyre Forest MP from 1997 in a Labour landslide saw him secure a majority of 6,946. But by 2001 fury over the downgrading of Kidderminster Hospital saw widespread opposition to Labour, and Heath Concern’s Richard Taylor won the seat decisively.

Crime
News
Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News