Ex-Wyre Forest MP sworn as criminal court recorder

David Lock QC was officially sworn in as a recorder at a ceremony at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday and until recently was as a deputy high court judge in the Queen’s Bench and Family Divisions.
He was sworn by Mr Justice Richard Jacobs who said: "The sentencing decisions you will have to make will at times be extremely difficult. The work is challenging, incredibly interesting and I am sure that you will enjoy that challenge."
The short ceremony was attended by Resident Judge at Wolverhampton Combined Court Michael Chambers QC, Judge Barry Berlin, Judge Rhona Campbell, Judge John Butterfield QC and court staff.
Mr Recorder Lock's wife Bernadette, a doctor, and refugee guests from Ukraine watched from the public gallery.
He served as Wyre Forest MP from 1997 in a Labour landslide saw him secure a majority of 6,946. But by 2001 fury over the downgrading of Kidderminster Hospital saw widespread opposition to Labour, and Heath Concern’s Richard Taylor won the seat decisively.