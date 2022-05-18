Burglar guilty of murdering Halesowen pensioner David Varlow

David Varlow was murdered in his own home

Adris Mohammed repeatedly went to the 78-year-old's home, first attempting to burgle the premises, then a week later to break in and tie his victim up - leaving him for dead before returning to steal more of his belongings.

Mohammed, 44, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Wednesday and guilty of attempted burglary, burglary and fraud.

There were gasps from members of Mr Varlow's family in the the public gallery when the murder verdict was read out by the jury foreman.

Mohammed was emotionless when the verdict was read out.

His DNA was found on a knife recovered by detectives and other items found inside the house, on items including a phone.

O'Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, was found guilty of burglary and fraud concerning Mr Varlow's bank card.

Mohammed and Swan frequented drug dens in Edgbaston and recruited other addicts to withdraw cash and buy items with Mr Varlow's cards.

The pensioner - who had phoned police officers after the first attempted burglary - was tied up, thrown on the floor and left to die. He had a heart attack while bound and died.

After draining one bank card of nearly £10,000 thanks to torturing Mr Varlow for his pin number, the pair returned to the house, tip-toeing around the dead body to remove another bank card from the property.

West Midlands Police pieced together CCTV footage from shop cameras, public transport cameras and videos from residents' doorbell cameras to show when Mohammed and Swan visited Mr Varlow's home.

Using cell phone mast data the police also showed where the mobile phones of the two defendants had travelled to.

Sentencing will take place next Wednesday.