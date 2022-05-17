An e-fit of the individual police would like to speak to concerning the assault.

The woman, who is in her 20s, was attacked on Saturday afternoon in woodland close to Bells Lane in the Wordsley area of Dudley.

Staffordshire Police were called at 2.15pm after two pedestrians disturbed the man who then left the scene on a pushbike in the direction of the River Stour.

Specially-trained officers are now supporting the woman.

Officers have put together an e-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The man is described as white, in his 30s, of slim build with dark blonde hair with a ginger tint and stubble. He was wearing a black t-shirt and black trousers.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident or anyone who may have CCTV footage from the nearby canal towpath.

Anyone with information should contact us on Facebook, Twitter, or call 101, quoting incident number 408 of 14 May.