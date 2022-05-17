Notification Settings

Two separate fires near Sandwell Golf Club believe to be arson

By Sunil Midda

Two fires near a Sandwell golf club are thought to have been started deliberately.

West Midlands Fire Service said firefighters from West Bromwich, Smethwick and Handsworth were called to a blaze near Sandwell Park Golf Club in West Bromwich on Monday.

The fire involved a disused building and a large area of woodland and scrubland.

Firefighters used two main jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire. Three fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle attended the scene.

While firefighters were at the scene they were made aware that in the early hours of the same day, a shed at the golf club had been destroyed by a fire as well. It is believed that both fires were started deliberately.

West Midlands Fire Service said on Twitter: "Crews from @WMFSWestBrom, @WMFSHandsworth and @WMFSSmethwick responded to a fire near Sandwell Park Golf Club, Park Lane, West Bromwich today which was believed to be arson. This is the second fire in the same area today."

Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

