Two separate fires near Sandwell Golf Club believe to be arson

West Midlands Fire Service said firefighters from West Bromwich, Smethwick and Handsworth were called to a blaze near Sandwell Park Golf Club in West Bromwich on Monday.

The fire involved a disused building and a large area of woodland and scrubland.

Firefighters used two main jets and a hose reel to extinguish the fire. Three fire engines and a 4x4 brigade response vehicle attended the scene.

While firefighters were at the scene they were made aware that in the early hours of the same day, a shed at the golf club had been destroyed by a fire as well. It is believed that both fires were started deliberately.

West Midlands Fire Service said on Twitter: "Crews from @WMFSWestBrom, @WMFSHandsworth and @WMFSSmethwick responded to a fire near Sandwell Park Golf Club, Park Lane, West Bromwich today which was believed to be arson. This is the second fire in the same area today."