Armed robbery accused 'made pact to not carry weapons'

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Thomas George Smith, 32, and Craig Ramsey, 38, who have Walsall links, are on trial accused of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm at Appliance Electronics, in Harrison Street, Bloxwich, on October 7, 2020.

The case relates to an incident where shopkeeper Zishad Ahmed chased three men to a waiting getaway car and tried to grab back a box containing a remote controlled car. During the incident a gun and a knife were allegedly brandished, before the getaway car was driven from the scene.

Giving defence evidence, Smith told the jury that Mr Ahmed was "lying" about seeing weapons.

Smith said:"We made a pact that we would never use weapons and violence.

"When anyone tried to stop us we would drop the goods and run. We never speak to the shop people.

"We would grab and run."

His barrister Mr Oliver Woolhouse, defending, asked Smith: "Did you see Craig Ramsey pull out and brandish a gun?

Smith replied: "I definitely didn't see that. Nobody had a knife or any other weapon, then or any other day. We didn't need to do that."

Cross-examining Smith, prosecuting barrister Mr Martin Liddiard put to him: "I an going to suggest that if there was ever a pact it went out of the window right away."

Smith replied: "We stuck to the pact all the way."

He said he Ramsey, and others sometimes carried out up to three "run offs" a day. They passed on the two stolen toy cars to 'a fence' in in Palfrey area in exchange for £500 and a gram of cocaine, he said.

Smith said he was had taken part in an estimated 70 robberies and would admit the charges if he got arrested, except in this case which he said was the first time he was being tried by a jury.

He said incidents included the theft of a postman's trolley outside flats in Great Wyrley on October 24, 2020, which he subsequently admitted.