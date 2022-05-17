Pair found guilty of Bloxwich robbery but jury clears them of possessing gun

Appliance Electronics, in Harrison Street, Bloxwich. Photo: Google.

Following the verdicts Craig Ramsey, 38, and Thomas Smith, 32, both with Walsall links, were warned by Judge Barry Berlin that the issue of "dangerousness" would be a consideration when they were sentenced.

The pair were part of a group of who took part in the robbery at Appliance Electronics, in Harrison Street, Bloxwich, on October 7, 2020.

Shopkeeper Zishad Ahmed chased three men to a waiting getaway car and tried to grab one of the boxes back, but fell to the ground as the vehicle, a Nissan X-Trail, was driven from the scene.

Ramsey and Smith denied both offences, but following a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court the jury unanimously found the pair guilty of robbery relating to two toy cars, but not guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Giving evidence Mr Ahmed insisted he had been threatened with weapons and had not made up the story, but conceded that on watching the security camera footage of the group fleeing the car park that he had got some details wrong.

He said the stolen remote-controlled cars were worth about £1,200 to the business. Giving evidence Smith told the jury the items were priced at about £480 each online.

As the verdicts were announced the defendants both shouted out "thank you" to the jurors for acquitting them of the firearm charge.

Judge Barry Berlin said: "I'm thinking about ordering dangerousness assessments. There area number of issues to be looked at.

"Your sentencing will be on June 30th. I'm ordering a pre-sentence report, whether you choose to co-operate with it is up to you."

The gang were spotted celebrating at a property, in Fullbrook Road, Delves, shortly after carrying out the robbery, after the victim put description of the X-Trail on Facebook which resulted in a response from a member of the public.