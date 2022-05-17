Oldbury murder suspect takes the stand in first day of drive-by shooting defence

Anthony Sergeant was gunned down outside his mother's home

More than a month since the prosecution started its case, the first day of the defence began at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.

Michael Goodwin and his brother Connor Goodwin are accused, along with two others, of shooting dead Lea Bank community football manager Anthony Sergeant in 2018.

Michael Goodwin, 26, was questioned about his lifestyle and the events leading up to the shooting in 2018.

Due to learning difficulties when questioned he was allowed to squeeze a stress ball before answering.

Wearing a white shirt, sporting a brown beard, Michael Goodwin admitted selling number plates to associates and speaking to them on Snapchat.

Anthony Sergeant was shot outside his mother's home in Lea Bank, Birmingham, on August 25, 2018. Another alleged murderer, Dante Mullings, would have been on trial if he had not been shot dead in 2019.

Connor Goodwin, 27, and Michael Goodwin, along with Leon Riley, 21, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, Birmingham, and Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, are all accused of murder, which they deny.

Connor Goodwin, Riley and Anderson were laughing and joking in the dock as Michael, who had supporters in the public gallery, gave evidence.