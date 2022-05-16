Secondary school teacher charged with sexually assaulting four girls

Muhammad Taimoor, who is employed at a school in Birmingham, is also accused of four counts of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation, sexual activity while in a position of trust, and two counts of trafficking within the UK.

Walsall Magistrates' Court heard the 28-year-old is alleged to have assaulted the girls, two aged 15, one aged 14 and one aged 16, between January and May this year.

Wearing a white Levi's t-shirt and grey jogging bottoms, Taimoor spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address during a short hearing on Monday.

He was not required to enter pleas to any of the 14 charges.

The court heard it is alleged some of the assaults happened while the defendant was at work.

Taimoor is also accused of driving the girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

He was arrested on May 9 and released on conditional bail, but was detained again in the early hours of Saturday morning at his home.

Police said trained officers are supporting pupils at the school and they are working with partners to ensure safeguarding is in place while the investigation continues.