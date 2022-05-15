Teacher charged over sexual assault of several teenage girls

The 28-year-old is also charged with sexual activity while in a position of trust

Muhammad Taimoor, who works at a school in Birmingham, is charged with four counts of causing or inciting child sexual exploitation.

The 28-year-old is also charged with sexual activity while in a position of trust, and two counts of trafficking within the UK.

The latter two charges relate to accusations that he drove girls around in his car with the intention of sexually assaulting them.

Two of the girls are aged 15, one is 14 and the other 16-years-old.

It is alleged that some of the assaults happened while he was at work.

Taimoor was initially arrested on May 9 on suspicion of sexual assault and released on conditional police bail.

However, he was arrested again in the early hours of Saturday at his home in Richmond Road, Birmingham.