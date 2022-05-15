Notification Settings

Five arrests and machete seized following Oldbury robbery

By Nathan Rowe

Five men have been arrested and a weapon seized following a robbery in Oldbury.

Oldbury Police body camera footage
The robbery took place on Saturday and saw officers use a Taser to desist at least one of the men.

A machete was recovered by police, along with the victim's property.

Officers from West Bromwich, Oldbury, Rowley and Sandwell were in attendance.

A machete was recovered

No injuries were suffered by officers or the victim of the robbery.

Rich Cooke, chair of West Midlands Police Federation, said the incident highlighted the value of having the frontline officers, regardless of rank, trained to use a Taser.

West Midlands Police has been contacted for comment.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

