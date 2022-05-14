Notification Settings

Two arrests as police seize and crush e-bikes being ridden illegally in Birmingham

By Lisa O'BrienBirminghamCrimePublished:

Police arrested two men on suspicion of dangerous driving after seizing e-bikes which were being ridden illegally in Birmingham.

The e-bikes seized by police were crushed
The e-bikes seized by police were crushed

West Midlands Police said the e-bikes have now been crushed.

It is alleged the bikes were being ridden dangerously and without insurance during a ‘ride out’ event.

E-bikes cannot be registered for use on the roads or in public open spaces.

The men who were arrested remain under investigation, police say.

A police spokesman said: "We get lots of calls from people raising concern about anti-social bike use, riders tearing up parkland and intimidating road users.

"It’s not acceptable. We run operations with traffic units and our drones team to identify and catch offenders.

"We’re often asked why we don’t sell the bikes and perhaps give the money to charity.

"It’s simply because they can’t be ridden legally on the roads or in public spaces – so if we sold them there’s every chance they could be ridden illegally or dangerously again.

"These bikes can cost thousands of pounds. Don’t make a costly mistake by riding them illegally on the roads or in public open spaces."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

