Two arrests as police seize and crush e-bikes being ridden illegally in Birmingham

The e-bikes seized by police were crushed

West Midlands Police said the e-bikes have now been crushed.

It is alleged the bikes were being ridden dangerously and without insurance during a ‘ride out’ event.

E-bikes cannot be registered for use on the roads or in public open spaces.

The men who were arrested remain under investigation, police say.

A police spokesman said: "We get lots of calls from people raising concern about anti-social bike use, riders tearing up parkland and intimidating road users.

"It’s not acceptable. We run operations with traffic units and our drones team to identify and catch offenders.

"We’re often asked why we don’t sell the bikes and perhaps give the money to charity.

"It’s simply because they can’t be ridden legally on the roads or in public spaces – so if we sold them there’s every chance they could be ridden illegally or dangerously again.