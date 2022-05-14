Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Wednesbury leaving him with 'serious' injury requiring surgery

By Lisa O'BrienWednesburyCrimePublished:

A man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Wednesbury, leaving him with 'serious' injury requiring surgery.

Lower High Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google
Lower High Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google

The incident happened in Lower High Street at about 11pm on Friday.

Police say the 22-year-old victim, who was stabbed to his lower back, was taken to hospital and remains there following surgery.

No arrests have yet been made and police are carrying out inquiries.

A West Midlands Police spokesperson, said: "A man was taken to hospital having suffered a serious stab injury in Wednesbury on Friday night.

"It happened in Lower High Street at around 11pm.

"A man aged 22 suffered a stab wound to his lower back and remains in hospital following surgery.

"No-one has been arrested at this stage. CCTV and local enquiries are under way."

Crime
News
Wednesbury
Sandwell
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News