Man hospitalised after being stabbed in Wednesbury leaving him with 'serious' injury requiring surgery

Lower High Street, Wednesbury. Photo: Google

The incident happened in Lower High Street at about 11pm on Friday.

Police say the 22-year-old victim, who was stabbed to his lower back, was taken to hospital and remains there following surgery.

No arrests have yet been made and police are carrying out inquiries.

