Police warn drivers after vehicle crime spike in last 48 hours

Car thefts have spiked in Staffordshire

Drivers should ensure vehicles are locked and kept in secure areas with CCTV coverage after four separate reports of tool thefts from vehicles, worth almost £4,000, since Wednesday.

A white Land Rover Evoke, was taken without keys from the driveway of an address near Histons Hill, Codsall, at approximately 2.30am on Friday.

CCTV inquiries revealed two masked men tampering with the Evoke before gaining entry and driving it away from the scene.

On Wednesday, a Toyota Hilux was broken into on Borough Lane, Rugeley, where approximately £3,850 worth of tools were stolen, while on Thursday, chargeable batteries, power tools and keys were stolen from multiple vehicles parked on London Road, Lichfield.

A blue Peugeot was seen driving away from the scene towards the southern bypass.

Later the same day, a white Ford Transit was targeted by thieves whilst parked near Bridgeman Way, Lichfield, with a Makita circular saw and angle grinder stolen.

There were also thefts in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Burslem on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Inspector David Wain, force lead for vehicle crime, said: “It is vital that drivers deter thieves from targeting their vehicles by ensuring all valuables are removed from vehicles overnight, particularly if you are using a company work van.

“Consider using steering locks and endeavour to leave your vehicle in well-lit areas with CCTV coverage. Use a Faraday bag if you have a keyless vehicle to prevent thieves from cloning the signal and entering the vehicle."