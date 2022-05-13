Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police warn drivers after vehicle crime spike in last 48 hours

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Staffordshire Police have warned car owners to be extra vigilant after a spike in vehicle crimes this week.

Car thefts have spiked in Staffordshire
Car thefts have spiked in Staffordshire

Drivers should ensure vehicles are locked and kept in secure areas with CCTV coverage after four separate reports of tool thefts from vehicles, worth almost £4,000, since Wednesday.

A white Land Rover Evoke, was taken without keys from the driveway of an address near Histons Hill, Codsall, at approximately 2.30am on Friday.

CCTV inquiries revealed two masked men tampering with the Evoke before gaining entry and driving it away from the scene.

On Wednesday, a Toyota Hilux was broken into on Borough Lane, Rugeley, where approximately £3,850 worth of tools were stolen, while on Thursday, chargeable batteries, power tools and keys were stolen from multiple vehicles parked on London Road, Lichfield.

A blue Peugeot was seen driving away from the scene towards the southern bypass.

Later the same day, a white Ford Transit was targeted by thieves whilst parked near Bridgeman Way, Lichfield, with a Makita circular saw and angle grinder stolen.

There were also thefts in Newcastle-under-Lyme and Burslem on Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Inspector David Wain, force lead for vehicle crime, said: “It is vital that drivers deter thieves from targeting their vehicles by ensuring all valuables are removed from vehicles overnight, particularly if you are using a company work van.

“Consider using steering locks and endeavour to leave your vehicle in well-lit areas with CCTV coverage. Use a Faraday bag if you have a keyless vehicle to prevent thieves from cloning the signal and entering the vehicle."

For advice about keeping vehicles safe visit www.staffordshire.police.uk/cp/crime-prevention/keeping-vehicles-safe/.

Crime
News
Staffordshire
Local Hubs
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News