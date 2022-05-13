Man who drove through red lights to evade police jailed for total of 16months

Wolverhampton Crown Court

Kiya Longmore(cor) had initially been reported to police for damaging a window and brandishing a machete during an incident at a property, in Crewe Road, in Wednesbury, on April 10.

The following day officers in an unmarked car spotted him behind the wheel of a silver Ford Focus in Tipton. Instead of pulling when requested, the defendant who had passengers, led the officers on a chase of up to 55mph in residential streets.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Carl Temple-Vasey said: "It accelerated, they activated blue lights and sirens. It is a 30mph area and the pursuit reached speeds of up to 50mph along Bloomfield Roaad and driving offside towards oncoming traffic in Bradleys Lane where he hits the wing mirror of another car.

"He overtook two vehicles on a right hand band, overtook a queue of traffic on the offside going through red traffic lights. Following a puncture the vehicle slowed down to 30mph and stopped in Salop Street due to the damage.

"The vehicle is then abandoned by the occupants. Four people including the defendant go down an alleyway. The police officers chase after them. They find the defendant in a garden."

Longmore, who has previous convictions including attempted robbery for which he served three years detention in 2018, admitted offences of dangerous driving, criminal damage and possession of a blade at previous hearing.

Mitigating barrister Mr Robert Cowley said: "This is is first appearance at crown court. He accepts the position he is in. He wishes to make plain to the court that he is now in a new relationship.

"He is prepared to let sleeping dogs lie."

Wolverhampton Crown Court heard the latest offences committed in breach of a seven-month jail term suspended for 18 months for two assault offences relating to a separate incident in Crewe Road on July 31 last year.

For possession of the machete Longmore, of Highfields Road, Bradley, was jailed for 12 months, for damaging the window one month concurrently, for dangerous driving he was jailed for four months consecutively.

For breach of the suspended sentence the judge activated the term by one day to reflect time already spent on remand in custody. He must serve half the terms.