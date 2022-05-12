Traffic police rammed by car thief who had two huge knives

Police recovered two knives from the car

Officers spotted the Cupra, which had been stolen from Halesowen and fitted with cloned number plates.

The driver of the car attempted to escape by ramming the police car and then running away on foot but was caught soon after.

On Monday evening West Midlands Police traffic officers posted pictures of the car and the knives they recovered on Facebook, as well as the arrested man in handcuffs.

The traffic team said: "This Cupra was stolen in a burglary from Halesowen before being used in other criminality.

"We saw it on cloned plates in Edgbaston before the driver rammed our car and decamped but was soon arrested."