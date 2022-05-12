Notification Settings

Traffic police rammed by car thief who had two huge knives

By Adam SmithHalesowenCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police officers were rammed by a car thief who had two giant knives by his side.

Police recovered two knives from the car
Police recovered two knives from the car

Officers spotted the Cupra, which had been stolen from Halesowen and fitted with cloned number plates.

The driver of the car attempted to escape by ramming the police car and then running away on foot but was caught soon after.

Arrested - police caught the man

On Monday evening West Midlands Police traffic officers posted pictures of the car and the knives they recovered on Facebook, as well as the arrested man in handcuffs.

The traffic team said: "This Cupra was stolen in a burglary from Halesowen before being used in other criminality.

The Cupra was stolen in Halesowen

"We saw it on cloned plates in Edgbaston before the driver rammed our car and decamped but was soon arrested."

"He had two knives close to hand in the car showing the dangers we face daily."

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

