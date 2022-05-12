Sandwell murder victim targeted by intruders hoping to find drugs, court told

Father-of-five Carl Woodall was found dead with more than 140 separate injuries at an industrial estate unit

Carl Woodall, 44, was beaten up and left for dead with more than 14l injuries at the Waterside Industrial Estate off Doulton Road, in Rowley Regis, on June 28 last year.

A trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court was told that pressing machinery in his workshop had been used in a drug dealing operation involving the victim's stepsons.

Dealing with agreed facts, prosecuting barrister Siobhan Collins told the jury that West Midlands Police "suspected that the incident was connected to the criminal activities of Cieran and Joshua Evans" and that those responsible went to the industrial estate to look for drugs belonging to the brothers.

The prosecution alleges that Mr Woodall, known as 'Bert', was the victim of a joint enterprise murder involving Mark Campbell, 39, Simmion Goldbourne and James McGhee, both 28.

Campbell, of Glaisdale Drive East, Nottingham; McGhee, of Stanstead Avenue, Nottingham, and Goldbourne, of no fixed abode, all deny murder.