Man charged following spate of armed robberies in Bloxwich

Aaron Pitt, 41, of Leyland Croft, Pelsall, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.
It follows an attempted armed robbery at a financial provider on Bloxwich High Street just after 3.30pm on Wednesday.
Around 4.10pm the same day a shop on Turnberry Road was targeted and cash boxes were stolen.
Thankfully, no-one was injured and the cash boxes were recovered.
Pitt was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.