Man charged following spate of armed robberies in Bloxwich

By Eleanor Lawson

A man from Walsall has been charged following a spate of armed robberies in an area of Walsall.

Staff members were threatened with a screwdriver.
Aaron Pitt, 41, of Leyland Croft, Pelsall, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

It follows an attempted armed robbery at a financial provider on Bloxwich High Street just after 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Around 4.10pm the same day a shop on Turnberry Road was targeted and cash boxes were stolen.

Thankfully, no-one was injured and the cash boxes were recovered.

Pitt was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Friday morning.





