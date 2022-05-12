Man charged following spate of armed robberies in Bloxwich

Staff members were threatened with a screwdriver.

Aaron Pitt, 41, of Leyland Croft, Pelsall, has been charged with possessing an offensive weapon, attempted robbery, robbery and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

It follows an attempted armed robbery at a financial provider on Bloxwich High Street just after 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Around 4.10pm the same day a shop on Turnberry Road was targeted and cash boxes were stolen.

Thankfully, no-one was injured and the cash boxes were recovered.