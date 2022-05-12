Hand in guns anonymously as part of two-week firearm surrender

West Midlands Police is taking part in a national two-week firearms surrender.

Starting today and lasting until May 29, people can anonymously dispose of guns or ammunition by handing them over at one of 10 designated police stations in the region.

In the Black Country, this can be done at the Wolverhampton Police Station on Bilston Street and the West Bromwich Police Station on Moor Street.

Weapons can also be handed over at the Birmingham Central Police Headquarters at Lloyd House.

All stations where firearms can be surrendered are open from 8am to 10pm, except for Birmingham Central which is open 24 hours.

The firearms surrender is led by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "We’re playing our part in a national firearm surrender as we urge everyone to help us take lethal weapons off the streets – and save lives.

"You can do this anonymously; you don't need to tell us who you are.

"We know some people feel pressured to hold firearms for others or are perhaps storing a weapon at their home out of a misguided loyalty to a friend or partner.

"To possess a firearm, even if you have no intention of using it, is a really serious offence and you risk a jail term of up to five years.

"The surrender gives people the chance to hand such items over without any questions asked.

"We’re also appealing for anyone who has an unused shotgun or antique firearms – often World War relics gathering dust in lofts – to take advantage of the surrender and prevent any possibility of them falling into the wrong hands.

"Stun guns and pepper spray can also be handed in, as they can not only be dangerous but are illegal in this country; it could mean a jail sentence for anyone caught with them in their possession."

Anyone can anonymously surrender a gun or amunition. Photo: West Midlands Police.

The last local firearm surrender in the summer of 2019 saw almost 150 items handed in, including 15 lethal firearms and 22 air weapons.

Over the last 12 months, the number of lethal barrelled firearms recovered by West Midlands Police has risen by 13 per cent - with a total of 140 seized.

They have also carried out around 199 firearms warrants acting on firearms intelligence last year.

And during that time the number of firearms discharges has also fallen by six per cent with a total of 148 confirmed discharges.

Chief Superintendent Paul Drover, from Force CID, said: "We want to get as many firearms off our streets as possible and so avoid them potentially getting into the hands of criminals.

"Previous gun surrenders have proved very successful - with every gun that's handed in being one less that could harm or threaten the safety of our communities.

"We have an excellent track record of putting criminals who cause fear before the courts.

"Just two weeks ago a 26-year-old man was jailed for five years after officers found him carrying a loaded gun in his manbag as he walked on Birmingham's busy Bristol Road.

"And in February, a 28-year-old man was given a six-year prison sentence after we found a gun hidden under his bed at his home in Sandwell.

"Enforcement activity like this is important, but we know that it's also vital that police, partners and the community work together to help stop young people getting involved in violent crime and gang activity in the first place."

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner Simon Foster, said: "The removal of guns and dangerous weapons from our streets is vital if we’re to keep people safe.

"Every gun handed in will make the West Midlands a safer place to live and is potentially a life saved.

“I’d urge anyone who might have an illegal firearm to take advantage of this opportunity to surrender them safely and legally."

Guns can be surrendered anonymously but the history of live weapons handed in will be checked for any evidence of criminal use.

To get advice on how to transport the weapon responsibly from home to the police station, message West Midlands Police via the Live Chat tab on their website or call 101 before you set off.

If you're unable to get to a police station, contact West Midlands Police via Live Chat, so arrangements can be made to collect the weapon.

If you suspect anyone to be involved in illegal firearms let them know via Live Chat, or call 101.

To pass on information without giving your details, you can speak to Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.