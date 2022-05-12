Cannabis factory in Oldbury raided with hundreds of plants seized

Hundreds of cannabis plants were seized

Officers from Oldbury Police shut the factory down containing the hundreds of plants, which are all set to be destroyed.

Oldbury Police tweeted: "Oldbury NHT team 1 and 2 shut down a local cannabis factory today seizing hundreds of plants for destruction and keeping drugs off the streets."

Photos show dozens of cannabis plants lined up on the floor growing in pots. Silver foil lined up on the walls, used to insulate the plants can also be seen in pictures released by the police.

