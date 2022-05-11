Prosecution "not proved" only Adris Mohammed entered murdered pensioner David Varlow's home

David Varlow was killed in his own home

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court were given an alternative version of events which led to the death of Mr Varlow last Autumn by the accused Adris Mohammed's barrister David Emanuel QC.

He said: "Someone could have entered the house by the back but the prosecution have totally discounted this, as it would not have fit their case."

If Mohammed had been inside Mr Varlow's home then his DNA "should have been everywhere" according to the accused defence barrister.

However, his DNA was only found on a few objects, including a glove which could be classed as secondary traces, which could have been caused by Mohammed having a skin condition sclerosis.

Mr Emanuel QC poured scorn on prosecution witness Winnifred Johnson who he claimed "lied through her teeth" in the stand.

Johnson claimed she had taken drugs with Mohammed and brought drugs from Swan who she called Dreadlock Dealer and claimed she had been involved in house clearances at the time of the killing.

He said: "She claimed not to be known by the name Dudley, despite being from Dudley, and about house clearances she and Swan did together.

"She lied. She had a van, we have heard of a man with a van, she is a woman with a van.

"Did she have a livery on the side of her van, did she have business cards, did she keep records, of course not. You have to think the lives these people lead. It was cash in hand, there was not records.

Mohammed, aged 44, from Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, is charged with attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on October 24, aggravated burglary on November 3, murder and fraud.

He’s also charged with a further burglary on November 12. There is also a count of manslaughter for the jury to consider. He denies the charges.

O’Shay Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, is accused of burgling Mr Varlow’s home between November 10 and 13 and accused of fraud.

Jurors have been told Mohammed accepts going to Manor Lane on November 3 and 11-12 but denies entering the property or tying up the victim.

DNA was found on a knife detectives recovered from the property which scientists have matched Mohammed. His DNA has also been found inside the house on items including a phone.

Swan, 42, of Winson Green Road, Birmingham, denies burgling Mr Varlow's property on a day between November 10 and 13 and committing fraud in relation to the use of a bank card on November 12.