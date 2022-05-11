Notification Settings

Cash and cigarettes stolen from man in his 60s in Wednesfield

By Nathan Rowe

A man in his 60s had cash and cigarettes stolen from him in Wednesfield.

Police want to speak to this man

The incident took place on the High Street at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, March 1.

Police have now released images of a man they wish to speak to in relation to the incident and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Police said: "We want to speak to him after a man in his 60s was robbed of cash and cigarettes in High Street Wednesfield at about 1.30pm on Tuesday, 1 March.

"Message us via Live Chat at http://west-midlands.police.uk, quoting 20/262880/22, or call 101."

